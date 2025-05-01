Jammu And Kashmir Class 10 Board Results 2025 Out, 80% Students Pass, Direct Link Here

JKBOSE 10th Result 2025: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the Class 10 final exam results. Students can check their results on the board's official websites, jkbose.nic.in and jkresults.nic.in. This year, a total of 79.94% of students cleared the exam. Out of 1,45,671 students who appeared for the exam, 1,16,453 passed.

The JKBOSE Class 10 final exams in sensitive areas were conducted from February 21 to March 3. The exams began with the additional/optional subjects (Arabic, Kashmiri, Dogri, Bhoti, Punjabi, Urdu, Hindi, Persian, Sanskrit) and ended with the Painting/Art & Drawing papers.

Steps To Check JKBOSE 10th Results:

Visit the board's official websites: jkbose.nic.in or jkresults.nic.in.

Click on the 10th results page.

Enter your login credentials and submit them.

Your results will be displayed on your screen.

JKBOSE 10th Results 2025: Girls Outperform Boys

Girl students outperformed boys, with a passing percentage of 81.24%, while 78.74% of boys passed.

Out of the total candidates, 70,244 girls appeared for the Class 10 examination, of whom 57,063 successfully passed. In comparison, 75,427 boys sat for the exam, with 59,390 qualifying.

Minimum marks required to pass

To pass, students were required to score at least 33% in each subject. The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) declared the results on April 30, 2025.

JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2025: Information Included On Provisional Marksheet