Jammu And Kashmir Board Class 11 Exam 2025 Result Out, Direct Link Here

JKBOSE Class 11th Result 2025 Out: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the Class 11 results for the 2025 academic session. Those who appeared for the examinations can check their results by visiting the JKBOSE portals - jkbose.nic.in or jkresults.nic.in- using roll number and registration number. The Class 11 exams were conducted in two phases. In soft zone areas, they were held between February 18 and March 18, while in hard zone areas, the exams were conducted from February 22 to March 25.
JKBOSE 11th Result 2025: Here's How To Check
- Go to the board's official website: jkbose.nic.in
- Click on the "Result" tab
- Choose the respective division (Jammu or Kashmir)
- Select the link for "JKBOSE 11th Annual Result 2025"
- In the login window, enter your roll number and registration number
- Submit the details and your marksheet will appear on the screen
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link To Check JKBOSE 11th Result
JKBOSE 11th Result 2025: How To Check Result Through SMS
Students facing internet issues can check their results via SMS by following these steps:
- Open the messaging app
- Type a message in the format: JKBOSE11 [Roll Number]
- Send it to 5676750
- Subject-wise marks will be received in the reply
Passing Criteria And Re-evaluation
- Students must secure at least 33% marks in each subject to pass the exams.
- For subjects with both theory and practical components, students must score at least 23 out of 70 in theory and 10 out of 30 in practicals.
- Those who fail in one or two subjects will be eligible for compartment exams in July 2025, with results expected in August.
- Requests for re-evaluation can be submitted online with a fee of Rs 495 per subject.
- Students can also apply for photocopies of answer scripts at a fee of Rs 255 per subject. However, those scoring less than 20% in any subject will not be eligible for this facility.