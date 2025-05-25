Jammu And Kashmir Board Class 11 Exam 2025 Result Out, Direct Link Here

JKBOSE Class 11th Result 2025 Out: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the Class 11 results for the 2025 academic session. Those who appeared for the examinations can check their results by visiting the JKBOSE portals - jkbose.nic.in or jkresults.nic.in- using roll number and registration number. The Class 11 exams were conducted in two phases. In soft zone areas, they were held between February 18 and March 18, while in hard zone areas, the exams were conducted from February 22 to March 25.

JKBOSE 11th Result 2025: Here's How To Check

Go to the board's official website: jkbose.nic.in

Click on the "Result" tab

Choose the respective division (Jammu or Kashmir)

Select the link for "JKBOSE 11th Annual Result 2025"

In the login window, enter your roll number and registration number

Submit the details and your marksheet will appear on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

Direct link To Check JKBOSE 11th Result

JKBOSE 11th Result 2025: How To Check Result Through SMS

Students facing internet issues can check their results via SMS by following these steps:

Open the messaging app

Type a message in the format: JKBOSE11 [Roll Number]

Send it to 5676750

Subject-wise marks will be received in the reply

Passing Criteria And Re-evaluation