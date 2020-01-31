Class 10th Result For Kargil Division, Class 12th Result For Leh Division Declared

JKBOSE 10th result: JKBOSE declares class 10th result for Kashmir division

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the secondary/ class 10th exam result for the Kargil Division. Last year, the 10th result for Kargil division was declared on January 22. The Board had released the result for Jammu Division a couple of days before. Students who appeared in the examination will be able to check their result through the Board's official website.

JKBOSE 10th Result (Direct Link For Kargil Division)

The Board has also announced the class 12th result for Leh division.

JKBOSE 12th Result (Direct Link For Leh Division)

The results for Jammu and Kashmir divisions were announced earlier.

JKBOSE conducts and releases result for class 10 and class 12 board exams separately for Jammu, Kashmir, Kargil, and Leh division. It was established through a legislation under the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education Act, 1975.

Meanwhile, the class 10th and class 12th exam for annual session regular 2020 summer zone Jammu division will begin in February. The practical exams for class 12th will be held before the theory exams. The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the date sheet for both the exams.

"Higher secondary exam part II (class 12th) and secondary school exam (class 10), annual session regular 2020 summer zone Jammu division, shall commence from February 27 and February 29, respectively," said the JKBOSE in an official notification.

Click here for more Education News