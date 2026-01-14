Jammu And Kashmir JKBOSE Class 10 Result Declared, 85 Per Cent Pass, Download Here

JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2025: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the Class 10 October-November 2025 annual examination result today, January 14, 2026. Students can now login to download their result on the official website jkbose.nic.in or here.The overall passing percentage has been recorded at 85.03 per cent.

40,242 boys qualified the examination, amounting to a pass percentage of 84.30 per cent, while 40,408 female candidates (85.78 per cent passing percentage) have qualified the examination.

Jammu Kashmir Class 10 Result 2025: How To Download Result?

Visit the official website jkbose.nic.in and head over to the "results" section.

On the homepage, click on "Result of Secondary School Examination (Class 10)".

Enter your roll number or registration number and click on "Submit".

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

Download Link - "JKBOSE Class 10 Result Download Link (Oct-Nov) session"

Students have been advised to refresh the download link in case they are unable to download their results.

Around 94,000 students from the Kashmir division and winter zone areas of Jammu division, including students from Ladakh UT had appeared for the October-November examinations.

JKBOSE Class 12 Result

Students can expect the Class 12 result to be released anytime soon today on the official website. The announcement of the results will be notified here.

The board had earlier mentioned that scoring 85 per cent marks in the exams will be considered equivalent to scoring 100 per cent marks. This change came in view of the disruptions caused in the academic calendar because of heat waves, torrential rains, cloudbursts and floods - leading to a 15 per cent syllabus concession.