JKBOSE: Jammu And Kashmir Board Releases Results For Class 10, Check Details

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced the results for class 10 today, June 13. Candidates who have appeared in the exam will be able to check their results on the official website of the board jkbose.nic.in. They will be required to enter their roll number and registration number for accessing the results.



An overall pass percentage of 79.25% has been registered this year. Of the total 1,46,136 students, nearly 1,15,816 have qualified. Girls have outnumbered boys with 81.10 per cent. The pass percentage of boys was recorded as 77.33%.



The exam was conducted from March 11 to April 4 in the soft zone and from April 4 to May 9 in the hard zone.



Candidates are required to score at least 33 per cent marks in order to qualify the exam.

The class 10 results are awarded on a nine point scale to indicate the subject-wise performance of the candidates. Students who obtain the qualifying grades (A1 to D) in all the subjects excluding Additional/Optional/Vocational subject as per scheme of studies are entitled for a qualifying certificate.



The maximum number of students passed with B2 grade. The following is the number of candidates who have scored various grades.

Number of students securing A1: 14,115

Number of students securing A2: 17,471

Number of students securing B1: 23,365

Number of students securing B2: 29, 117

Number of students securing C1: 25,467

Number of students securing C2: 6,269

Number of students securing D: 45

The maximum pass percentage is recorded in Hindi subject with 96% qualifications. The seond highest is recorded in Social Studies with 92% followed by Urdu with 91%.

Around 88% students qualified in Mathematics, 87% in Science and 83% in English.

