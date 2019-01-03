JKBOSE Result 2018: Class 10 Regular Jammu Division Results Out; Here's How To Check

JKBOSE Class 10 Jammu Division annual winter zone results announced at jkbose.ac.in and indiaresults.com

JKBOSE result 2018: JKBOSE or Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education has released the result of Class 10 annual regular exam 2018 (Jammu Division-Winter-Zone) today on the official website of the Board. The JKBOSE Class 10 Jammu results of the annual regular exam held last year can also accessed from a third party website affiliated with the JKBOSE Board. The JKBOSE class 10 result can be downloaded from the official website jkbose.ac.in and the third party website indiaresults.com. The JKBOSE released the annual regular Class 10 results for Kashmir Division last week.

The students who are searching for JKOBSE results may follow the steps given here to check their results from the official website.

JKBOSE Class 10th Jammu Division Results: Know How To Check

Follow the steps given here to download your JKBOSE Class 10 annual exam results for the Jammu Division:

Step One : Go to the official website of JKBOSE Board, jkbose.ac.in.

Step Two : On the homepage, click on " Click here for ANNUAL REGULAR (WINTER-ZONE) 2018 Class 10th JAMMU DIVISION" link

Step Three : On the next page, enter Examination roll number or name

Step Four : Submit the details

Step Five : Check your JKBOSE 10th Class from the next page

In the JKBOSE Class 10 results announced last week, over 75 % of the students passed the tests which were held in October-November.

"The results have been declared within a record time of 45 days. A huge improvement in pass percentage was recorded at 75.44 per cent against 62.94 per cent last year," officials said then.

Out of the 55,472 examinees, 38,939 have passed, officials said, adding boys recorded a pass percentage of 76.41 per cent and the girls 74.40 per cent in JKBOSE Class 10 Kashmir division results, reported PTI.

Click here for more Education News

