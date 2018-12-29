JKBOSE Result 2018: Class 10 Annual Kashmir Results Released

JKBOSE Class 10 Kashmir division result has been released on indiaresults.com.

JKBOSE result 2018: Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education or JKBOSE has released the result of Class 10th annual regular exam 2018 (Kashmir Division) results today on the official website and also on a third party website. The JKBOSE class 10 results can be accessed from the official website jkbose.ac.in and indiaresults.com. In this JKBOSE Class 10 results announced today, over 75 per cent of the students passed the tests which were held in October-November.

"The results have been declared within a record time of 45 days. A huge improvement in pass percentage was recorded at 75.44 per cent against 62.94 per cent last year," officials said.

Out of the 55,472 examinees, 38,939 have passed, officials said, adding boys recorded a pass percentage of 76.41 per cent and the girls 74.40 per cent in JKBOSE Class 10 Kashmir division results, reported PTI.

Among the districts, Pulwama fared the best with overall pass percentage of 84.50 per cent, followed by Shopian at 83 per cent, Srinagar at 81.90 per cent, Kulgam 80.50 per cent, Anantnag 78 per cent, Baramulla 74.84 per cent, Ganderbal 73.16 per cent, Budgam 72.79 per cent, Kupwara 62.92 per cent and Bandipora 62.26 per cent per cent, they said.

According to media reports, the Board has announced earlier that the JKBOSE annual regular exam results will be released after 7 pm today.

JKBOSE Class 10th Kashmir Division Results: Know How To Check

Follow these steps to check JKBOSE Class 10 results:

Step I : Visit the official website of JKBOSE Board, jkbose.ac.in.

Step 2 : On the homepage, click on "Click here for Class 10th results"

Step 3 : On the next page, enter Examination roll number or name

Step 4 : Submit the details

Step 5 : Check your JKBOSE 10th Class from the next page

The officials said the government schools had recorded an impressive pass percentage of 63.71 per cent with 16,621 students out of 26,089 having passed the examination against the pass percentage of 46.70 last year.



Among the candidates who passed the examination is Syed Tamheed Bukhari, son of Syed Shujaat Bukhari, a senior journalist who was shot dead in Press Enclave in June.



Tamheed secured 98.4 per cent marks in the examinations which were held just a few months after his father's assassination.

(With PTI Inputs)

