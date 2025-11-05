Jammu And Kashmir Class 10 Exams 2025: Date Sheet Revised Due To Assembly Bye-Elections, Check Here

JKBOSE Class 10 Exam Date Sheet 2025: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has revised the October-November 2026 examination date sheet for Class 10 due to the Assembly-Bye Elections. The Science examination will now be held on November 13, 2025, while the Hindi exam is rescheduled to be conducted on November 20, 2025. Students can download the exam date sheet on the official website of the board jkbose.nic.in and check details here.

The board had earlier mentioned that scoring 85 per cent marks in the exams will be considered equivalent to scoring 100 per cent marks. This change came in view of the disruptions caused in the academic calendar because of heat waves, torrential rains, cloudbursts and floods - leading to a 15 per cent syllabus concession.

JKBOSE Class 10 Time Table: Revisions Made In Date Sheet

Vocational subjects Exam - November 6, 2025

Urdu/Hindi- November 17, 2025

Computer Science - November 19

Home Science - November 23, 2025 (Sunday)

Additional/Optional Subjects- November 24, 2025

Music- November 25, 2025

Social Science- November 25, 2025

Painting/Art and Drawing- November 26, 2025

The board has mentioned the timings and centres notified earlier will remain unchanged.

Approximately, 1 lakh students from the Kashmir division and winter zone areas of Jammu division, including students from Ladakh UT, are expected to appear for the exams.

Students are advised to maintain consistency and diligence in their preparation.