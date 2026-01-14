JKBOSE Class 12 Result Out, 84 Per Cent Candidates Qualify, Download Roll Number-Wise List Here

JKBOSE Class 12 October November Result 2025: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the Class 12 October-November 2025 annual regular session examination result today, January 14, 2026. Students can now login to check and download their result on the official website jkbose.nic.in or through the direct link here.

The overall pass percentage in the Class 12 annual regular examination for the October–November session stands at 84 per cent. Out of 70,735 enrolled students, 59,435 candidates successfully cleared the exam.

Girls performed better than boys, recording a pass percentage of 86 per cent, while boys achieved an overall pass rate of 82 per cent.

Subjects | Appeared | Boys | Girls

Arts Comm Scien Arts Comm Scien

Jammu Kashmir Class 12 2025 Result: How To Download Result?

Visit the official website jkbose.nic.in and head over to the "results" section.

On the homepage, click on "Higher Secondary Part 2 (Class 12) Session Annual Regular Oct-Nov".

Enter your roll number or registration number and click on "Submit".

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

Download Link - "Jammu Kashmir JKBOSE Class 12 Result Download Link".



Gazette Download - "Jammu Kashmir Class 12 Result Roll Number-Wise Result Download Link"