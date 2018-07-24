JKBOSE Declares Class 10 Bi-Annual Exam Result For Kargil Division

Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has declared class 10 bi-annual exam for Kargil division. Students can check the result on the official website indiaresults.com. The Board has also declared the class 12 part 2 bi annual (private) result for Kargil division. JKBOSE result is also available at jkbose.jk.gov.in as well.

The class 10 result of Jammu division was declared on May 2, 2018 and for Kashmir division was announced on May 11, 2018.

JKBOSE Class 10th Bi-Annual 2018 Kargil Division Results: Know How To Check

Step One: Go to the official Portal of JKBOSE Board, jkbose.co.in or alternatively go to India Results website and select Jammu and Kashmir from among the states listed.

Step Two: On the homepage, click on 'Results' link

Step Three: On the next page, Click on result

Step Four: On next page, enter Examination roll number or name

Step Five: Submit the details you have entered

The JKBOSE, which was established through a legislation under the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education Act, 1975, is the body in the state which conducts the class 10 and class 12 annual exams.

JKBOSE conducts public examinations of secondary and higher secondary Classes and also prepares and publishes results of examinations.



