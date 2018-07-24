JKBOSE Result 2018: 12th Part 2 Bi-Annual Private Kargil Results Released @ Jkbose.jk.gov.in, Check Now

JKBOSE Result 2018 @ Jkbose.jk.gov.in: 12th Part 2 Bi-Annual Private Kargil Results Released

JKBOSE Result 2018 @ Jkbose.jk.gov.in: JKBOSE result of Higher Secondary Examination Part-II (Class 12th), Bi-Annual 2018 (Private) of Kargil district has been released on the official website of the Board. The JKBOSE 12th result can be accessed from the official website of the board, www.jkbose.jk.gov.in. Before this, Jammu Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) had released the results of Higher Secondary or Class 12 Part Two, Bi-annual 2018 (Private) - Jammu division and results Of Higher Secondary or Class 12 Part Two Bi-annual 2018 (Private) Leh division on the official website in June first week.

JKBOSE has also released the Bi-Annual 2018 (Kargil Division) Class 10 results today.

JKBOSE 12th Bi-Annual (Private) Kargil District Results: Know How To Check

Follow these steps to check your JKBOSE results:

Step I : Go to the official website of the JKBOSE Board, jkbose.jk.gov.in

Step II : On the homepage, click on the link "Result of Higher Secondary Examination Part-II (Class 12th), Bi-Annual 2018 (Private) - District Kargil"

Step III : On the next page, Click on the link "Result of Higher Secondary Examination Part-II (Class 12th), Bi-Annual 2018 (Private) - District Kargil"

Step IV : On next page, enter Examination roll number or name

Step V : Submit the details you have entered

Step IV: Check your JKBOSE results

