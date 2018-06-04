JKBOSE 12th Results For Bi-Annual Jammu, Leh Private Candidates Announced; Check Now

JKBOSE had announced class 10 bi-annual exam for Kashmir division on May second week.
Before that in May, JKBOSE released the class 12 part 2 bi annual (private) result for Kashmir division. The class 10 result of Jammu division was declared on May 2, 2018.
JKBOSE 12th Bi-Annual (Private) Jammu, Leh Divisions Results: Know How To Check
Step One : Go to the official Portal of JKBOSE Board, jkbose.jk.gov.in
Step Two : On the homepage, click on Result of Higher Secondary Part Two, Bi-Annual 2018(Jammu Division) or Result of Higher Secondary Part Two, Bi-Annual 2018(Leh Division) links
Step Three : On the next page, Click on you results link
Step Four : On next page, enter Examination roll number or name
Step Five : Submit the details you have entered
The candidates may check their results directly from the Indiaresults.com.
