JKBOSE 12th Results For Bi-Annual Jammu, Leh Private Candidates Announced; Check Now

JKBOSE result of Higher Secondary or Class 12 Part Two, Bi-annual 2018 (Private) - Jammu and Leh divisions has been released on the official website.

Education | | Updated: June 04, 2018 18:39 IST
JKBOSE 12th results for private Jammu, Leh divisions announced @ Jkbose.jk.gov.in, Indiaresults.com

JKBOSE 12th Results 2018: JKBOSE result of Higher Secondary or Class 12 Part Two, Bi-annual 2018 (Private) - Jammu division and result Of Higher Secondary or Class 12 Part Two Bi-annual 2018 (Private) Leh division have been released on the official website. The JKBOSE results for winter zone from both the divisions have been released now. The students can now check their Leh and Jammu divisions 12th Class JKBOSE results from the official website jkbose.jk.gov.in and also from the third party results website indiaresults.com. Before this, JKBOSE had published class 10 bi-annual exam for Jammu division (Winter Zone) last week.

JKBOSE had announced class 10 bi-annual exam for Kashmir division on May second week.

Before that in May, JKBOSE released the class 12 part 2 bi annual (private) result for Kashmir division. The class 10 result of Jammu division was declared on May 2, 2018.
 

JKBOSE 12th Bi-Annual (Private) Jammu, Leh Divisions Results: Know How To Check

JKBOSE 12th Results 2018: Bi-Annual Private Jammu, Leh Divisions Results @ Jkbose.jk.gov.in, Indiaresults.com; Check Now

Step One : Go to the official Portal of JKBOSE Board, jkbose.jk.gov.in
Step Two : On the homepage,  click on Result of Higher Secondary Part Two, Bi-Annual 2018(Jammu Division) or Result of Higher Secondary Part Two, Bi-Annual 2018(Leh Division) links
Step Three : On the next page, Click on you results link
Step Four : On next page, enter Examination roll number or name
Step Five : Submit the details you have entered

The candidates may check their results directly from the Indiaresults.com.

Click here for more Education News
 

