JKBOSE Class 10 Bi-Annual 2018 (Winter Zone) Result Declared For Jammu Division

The JKBOSE, which was established through a legislation under the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education Act, 1975, is the body in the state which conducts the class 10 and class 12 annual exams.
JKBOSE Class 10th Bi-Annual (Winter Zone) Jammu Division Results: Know How To Check
Step One: Go to the official Portal of JKBOSE Board, jkbose.co.in
Step Two: On the homepage, click on 'Results' link
Step Three: On the next page, Click on result
Step Four: On next page, enter Examination roll number or name
Step Five: Submit the details you have entered
