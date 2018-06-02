JKBOSE Class 10 Bi-Annual 2018 (Winter Zone) Result Declared For Jammu Division JKBOSE has declared class 10 bi-annual exam for Jammu division (Winter Zone). Students can check the result on the official website indiaresults.com.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT JKBOSE Class 10 Bi-Annual (Winter Zone) Result Declared For Jammu Division New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has declared class 10 bi-annual exam for Jammu division (Winter Zone). Students can check the result on the official website indiaresults.com. The Board declared the result for Kashmir division on May 11, 2018. The class 10 result of Jammu division was declared on May 2, 2018. The class 12 part 2 result of Jammu region was announced on April 25, 2018. JKBOSE conducts public examinations of secondary and higher secondary Classes and also prepares and publishes results of examinations.



The JKBOSE, which was established through a legislation under the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education Act, 1975, is the body in the state which conducts the class 10 and class 12 annual exams.

JKBOSE Class 10th Bi-Annual (Winter Zone) Jammu Division Results: Know How To Check



Step One: Go to the official Portal of JKBOSE Board, jkbose.co.in



Step Two: On the homepage, click on 'Results' link



Step Three: On the next page, Click on result



Step Four: On next page, enter Examination roll number or name



Step Five: Submit the details you have entered



Click here for more Education News



Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has declared class 10 bi-annual exam for Jammu division (Winter Zone). Students can check the result on the official website indiaresults.com. The Board declared the result for Kashmir division on May 11, 2018. The class 10 result of Jammu division was declared on May 2, 2018. The class 12 part 2 result of Jammu region was announced on April 25, 2018. JKBOSE conducts public examinations of secondary and higher secondary Classes and also prepares and publishes results of examinations.The JKBOSE, which was established through a legislation under the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education Act, 1975, is the body in the state which conducts the class 10 and class 12 annual exams.Step One: Go to the official Portal of JKBOSE Board, jkbose.co.inStep Two: On the homepage, click on 'Results' linkStep Three: On the next page, Click on resultStep Four: On next page, enter Examination roll number or name Step Five: Submit the details you have entered NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter