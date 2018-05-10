JKBOSE Class 12 Part 2 Bi-Annual (Private) Result Declared For Kashmir Division

JKBOSE result is available at indiaresults.com and jkbose.jk.gov.in.
The JKBOSE, which was established through a legislation under the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education Act, 1975, is the body in the state which conducts the class 10 and class 12 annual exams.
JKBOSE conducts public examinations of secondary and higher secondary Classes and also prepares and publishes results of examinations.
JKBOSE Class 12th Bi-Annual Private 2018 Kashmir Division Results: Know How To Check
Step One: Go to the official Portal of JKBOSE Board, jkbose.co.in
Step Two: On the homepage, click on 'Results' link
Step Three: On the next page, Click on result
Step Four: On next page, enter Examination roll number or name
Step Five: Submit the details you have entered
Step Six: See your JKBOSE results on the next page open
