JKBOSE Class 12 Part 2 Bi-Annual (Private) Result Declared For Kashmir Division JKBOSE has declared the class 12 part 2 bi annual (private) result. The higher secondary result has been announced for Kashmir division.

JKBOSE result is available at indiaresults.com and jkbose.jk.gov.in.



The JKBOSE, which was established through a legislation under the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education Act, 1975, is the body in the state which conducts the class 10 and class 12 annual exams.



JKBOSE conducts public examinations of secondary and higher secondary Classes and also prepares and publishes results of examinations.



JKBOSE Class 12th Bi-Annual Private 2018 Kashmir Division Results: Know How To Check



Step One: Go to the official Portal of JKBOSE Board, jkbose.co.in



Step Two: On the homepage, click on 'Results' link



Step Three: On the next page, Click on result



Step Four: On next page, enter Examination roll number or name



Step Five: Submit the details you have entered



Step Six: See your JKBOSE results on the next page open



