JKBOSE Class 12 Part 2 Bi-Annual (Private) Result Declared For Kashmir Division

JKBOSE has declared the class 12 part 2 bi annual (private) result. The higher secondary result has been announced for Kashmir division.

Education | | Updated: May 10, 2018 07:54 IST
New Delhi:  Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the class 12 part 2 bi annual (private) result. The higher secondary result has been announced for Kashmir division. The class 10 result of Jammu division was declared on May 2, 2018. The class 12 part 2 result of Jammu region was announced on April 25, 2018. Class 12 bi-annual exam for Kashmir division had begun on 26 February; likewise the bi annual exams for class 10 students in the same division had begun on 6 March 2018.

JKBOSE result is available at indiaresults.com and jkbose.jk.gov.in.

The JKBOSE, which was established through a legislation under the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education Act, 1975, is the body in the state which conducts the class 10 and class 12 annual exams.

JKBOSE conducts public examinations of secondary and higher secondary Classes and also prepares and publishes results of examinations.

JKBOSE Class 12th Bi-Annual Private 2018 Kashmir Division Results: Know How To Check

Step One: Go to the official Portal of JKBOSE Board, jkbose.co.in

Step Two: On the homepage,  click on 'Results' link

Step Three: On the next page, Click on result

Step Four: On next page, enter Examination roll number or name

Step Five: Submit the details you have entered

Step Six: See your JKBOSE results on the next page open

