JKBOSE Declares Class 10 Bi-Annual Exam Result For Kashmir Division

The JKBOSE, which was established through a legislation under the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education Act, 1975, is the body in the state which conducts the class 10 and class 12 annual exams.
JKBOSE conducts public examinations of secondary and higher secondary Classes and also prepares and publishes results of examinations.
JKBOSE Class 10th Bi-Annual Private 2018 Kashmir Division Results: Know How To Check
Step One: Go to the official Portal of JKBOSE Board, jkbose.co.in
Step Two: On the homepage, click on 'Results' link
Step Three: On the next page, Click on result
Step Four: On next page, enter Examination roll number or name
Step Five: Submit the details you have entered
On the other hand, the Jammu and Kashmir government is planning to accredit state-run educational institutions on the basis of their performance and available infrastructure. School Education, Haj and Auqaf and Tribal Affairs Minister Chowdhary Zulfkar Ali said the step was being taken to earmark appropriate funding for developing the requisite infrastructure for the students.
