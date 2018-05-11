JKBOSE Declares Class 10 Bi-Annual Exam Result For Kashmir Division

Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has declared class 10 bi-annual exam for Kashmir division.

Education | | Updated: May 11, 2018 19:42 IST
New Delhi:  Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has declared class 10 bi-annual exam for Kashmir division. Students can check the result on the official website indiaresults.com. The Board declared the class 12 part 2 bi annual (private) result for Kashmir division. JKBOSE result is also available at jkbose.jk.gov.in as well. The class 10 result of Jammu division was declared on May 2, 2018. The class 12 part 2 result of Jammu region was announced on April 25, 2018. Class 12 bi-annual exam for Kashmir division had begun on 26 February; likewise the bi annual exams for class 10 students in the same division had begun on 6 March 2018.

The JKBOSE, which was established through a legislation under the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education Act, 1975, is the body in the state which conducts the class 10 and class 12 annual exams.

JKBOSE conducts public examinations of secondary and higher secondary Classes and also prepares and publishes results of examinations.

JKBOSE Class 10th Bi-Annual Private 2018 Kashmir Division Results: Know How To Check

Step One: Go to the official Portal of JKBOSE Board, jkbose.co.in

Step Two: On the homepage,  click on 'Results' link

Step Three: On the next page, Click on result

Step Four: On next page, enter Examination roll number or name

Step Five: Submit the details you have entered

Comments
On the other hand, the Jammu and Kashmir government is planning to accredit state-run educational institutions on the basis of their performance and available infrastructure. School Education, Haj and Auqaf and Tribal Affairs Minister Chowdhary Zulfkar Ali said the step was being taken to earmark appropriate funding for developing the requisite infrastructure for the students.

