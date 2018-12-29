JKBOSE Result 2018: Shujaat Bukhari's Son Scores 98.4% In Class 10 Exams

Syed Tamheed Bukhari reportedly scored 98.4 per cent in his class 10 examination

Syed Tamheed Bukhari, the son of senior Kashmiri journalist Shujaat Bukhari who was killed in Srinagar by three terrorists earlier this year, has reportedly scored 98.4 per cent in his class 10 examination, the results of which were announced today.

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education declared the results of Class 10 examination, which were held in October and November.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah congratulated Tamheed on Twitter saying: "Excellent news. Well done Tamheed & good luck for your last two years of school".

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti also tweeted: "Best wishes to Tamheed, son of Shujaat Bukhari, Sehar, granddaughter of SASG & all others who passed Class 10 board exams today. To those who didn't make it, there is no shortcut to hard work. Perseverance is the key to success."

Shujaat Bukhari was a veteran journalist known to be a fearless voice in Kashmir. He was described by colleagues, politicians and friends as a strong advocate of peace in Kashmir. In June this year, as he was leaving his office in Srinagar's Press Enclave, Mr Bukhari was hit by multiple bullets fired at close range. Naveed Jatt alias Abu Hanzullah, one of the three terrorists wanted for Shujaat Bukhari's murder was shot dead in November in a gun battle in Jammu and Kashmir's Badgam district.