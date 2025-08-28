NCVT Skill India Industrial Training Institute 2025 Result Released, Download Directly Here

NCVT ITI Result 2025: The National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) has released the result for Industrial Training Institute (ITI) 2025 examination. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the result on the official website of the council- skillindiadigital.gov.in.

The NCVT ITI examination was conducted between July 28 and August 20, 2025.

NCVT ITI 2025 Result Download: How To Download Result?

Visit the official website- skillindiadigital.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "Trainee Marksheet" under the 'Trainee" section.

Enter your roll number/registration number, exam system and select the year.

Click on "Search".

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save your result for future reference.

Here is the direct link to download Result- "NCVT Skill India 2025 Result".

NCVT is a government-established advisory body that sets guidelines for vocational training programs provided at the ITIs and those who clear the All India Trade Test (AITT) receive a National Trade Certificate (NTC).