JKBOSE 12th Result For Kargil Students Released. Direct Link Here

JKBOSE result: JKBOSE 12th result is available on the official website at jkbose.ac.in.

JKBOSE 12th result: JKBOSE or Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has released the Higher Secondary part two or Class 12 board exam result for the Kashmir students. The Board had released the result for Jammu and Kashmir divisions a couple of days earlier. Students who appeared in the examination will be able to check their JKBOSE result through the Board's official website at jkbose.ac.in. Result will be available after providing examination roll number. The JKBOSE results are also available on the official results partner portal of India Results at indiaresults.com.

JKBOSE 12th result: Direct link

Download your JKOBSE results from the direct link provided here:

JKBOSE 12th result direct link

JKBOSE 12th result: How to check

JKBOSE 12th results for Kargil candidates are available on the following websites: jkbose.ac.in and indiaresults.com.

Follow the steps given here to download your JKBOSE results:

Step 1 : Visit link given above.

Step 2 : On the next page open, enter Examination roll number.

Step 3: Submit the details.

Step 5 : Check your JKBOSE 12th Class from the next page.

Earlier this week, JKBOSE also released JKBOSE 11th result for the Kargil and Kashmir divisions. The JKBOSE Class 11 results were also released on the official portal of the Board at jkbose.ac.in.

