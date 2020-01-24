Class 10, 12 Board Exams In Jammu Division Begins In February

JKBOSE Class 10, 12 board exams (Jammu Division) date sheet released

The class 10th and class 12th exam for annual session regular 2020 summer zone Jammu division will begin in February. The practical exams for class 12th will be held before the theory exams. The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the date sheet for both the exams.

JKBOSE Class 10 Exam Date Sheet

JKBOSE Class 12 Exam Date Sheet

"Higher secondary exam part II (class 12th) and secondary school exam (class 10), annual session regular 2020 summer zone Jammu division, shall commence from February 27 and February 29, respectively," said the JKBOSE in an official notification.

Class 12th exam will be held March 26. The practical exams will be held in the first week of February 2020. The admit cards for the exam has already been released by the Board. "All the examinees are advised not to bring any kind of material including electronic gadgets like mobile phone, headphone, etc. which can help them to indulge in unfair means in any way in the examination," reads the notice released by the Board.

For class 10 students, the practical exam in science, home science, computer science and music will be held from March 24. The theory exams will conclude on March 18.

