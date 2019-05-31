Delhi University (DU) Admission Begins; 24,536 Registrations In First 90 Minutes

DU admission begins. First cut-off is likely to be declared on June 20

Admission to Delhi University's undergraduate courses have begun. The online registration process will be open till June 14. The varsity is likely to release the first cut off list on June 20. Within the first 90 minutes 24,536 registrations were done on the portal, reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). A total of 1,762 payments were made during this time. Last year, a total of 2,78,544 candidates had registered for admission to undergraduate courses. In 2017, the varsity saw 200 online registrations in the first 10 minutes. The varsity started its admission process at 8 pm on Thursday after a long delay which had left students worried.

DU Admission: List Of Affiliated Colleges

The registration for postgraduate (PG) programmes, postgraduate Diploma in Cyber Security and Law and for M.Phil and PhD programmes will begin on June 3.

Varsity officials said the admission portal has been made mobile-friendly and will even work on 2G network. This has been done because it has been seen that students mostly use their phones to access the portal, they said.

Delhi University To Provide Full Scholarships To Students Whose Parents Are No More

The National Testing Agency will be conducting entrance exams for admission to more than 180 courses. There are 11 undergraduate courses to which admissions are done through entrance test.

This year, there will be 10 per cent increase in seats for economically weaker sections (EWS) which is close to 6,000 seats, thus taking the total number of seats for undergraduate courses to 62,000.

There will be separate cut-offs for students belonging to the EWS category.

The varsity will also be carrying out a special drive to ensure that there is more enrollment of candidates from the Scheduled Tribes. Last year, many of the seats were left vacant since there was less enrollment. The drive to encourage them to enroll will start around the time third or fourth cut-offs will be announced.

The eight evening colleges are likely to carry out their admission process between 11 am and 5 pm to ensure that outstation students do not face any inconvenience. This time, the varsity has also made it mandatory that the departments carry out forensic examination of mark sheets and documents submitted for postgraduate admissions to avoid a case like that of former DUSU president Ankiv Baisoya who allegedly submitted fake mark sheets.

The varsity has tied up with the CBSE and gained access to its database of results from 2014 to 2019. In case, where all documents cannot be verified online, the college will give provisional admission. "The admitted provisional student have to produce the originals of the required mandatory documents to the college within a week after the last day of undergraduate admissions for forensic verification, failing which the admission of the student may be cancelled by the college. The modalities on the duration by which the forensic verification will be completed are yet to be worked," said Professor Sukanta Datta, member of the admission panel.

There are 27 sports listed for admission and there are two categories -- direct admission category and admission on the basis of sports trial. Representation of at least one per cent each of extra curricular activities (ECA) and sports is mandatory from every college. The actual number of seats to be filled on ECA and sports basis is decided keeping in view the facilities available, requirements of the colleges and other relevant factors.

This year the admission process has delayed by 15 days than it had started last year. The varsity attributed the delay to a Delhi High Court order which had asked the varsity to realign its admission process with the re-evaluation process.

"Last year, the Delhi High Court had ordered the varsity to delay its admission process so that students who are awaiting their re-evaluation results can also be a part of the admission process so that they do not lose out. This year, the re-evaluation process has already started and the results will be out in a couple of days," said Professor Rajeev Gupta, Dean, Students' Welfare.

Click here for more Education News