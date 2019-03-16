Delhi University Admission Process From April 15

DU Trying To Contact CBSE To Use Their Database For Getting Students' Marksheets

The Delhi University (DU) is trying to contact the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to use their database for getting students' marksheets and certificates so that they do not have to submit them during the time of admissions, the varsity said.

The admission process for 2019-2020 academic session will tentatively begin on April 15, they said. Registration for all undergraduate, postgraduate, M.Phil and PhD courses will begin on April 15 and end on May 7.

The varsity portal will reopen on May 20 for two weeks for updating marks and courses.

The ECA and Sports trials will start from May 20 and will be de-linked from admission cut-off lists, which means the ECA trials may start before the cut-offs are announced.

Colleges will be required to include representatives from various categories such as SC, ST, OBC, EWS, northeast, in their grievance committees, the varsity said. The committee has decided to reduce the deduction of marks from five to only two per cent for the change of stream.

