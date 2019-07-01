CGBSE Revaluation Results Released; Check Here

CGBSE revaluation results have been released at cgbse.nic.in

CGBSE or Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has released the Class 10 and Class 12 revaluation and re-totalling results today on the official website of the Board. The CGBSE results have been released on cgbse.nic.in website. The annual exam CGBSE results for Class 10 and 12 students were released on May 10. The results were released for close to 6.5 lakh students.

High School main examination result (after retotalling), High School main examination result (after revaluation), Higher Secondary main examination result (after retotaling) and Higher Secondary main examination result (after revaluation) have been released today.

CGBSE 10th revaluation results: Direct link

CGBSE 10th retotalling results: Direct link

CGBSE 12th revaluation results: Direct link

CGBSE 12th re-totalling results: Direct link

CG results 2019: How to check CGBSE 10th, 12th revaluation results

Follow the steps given here to download your CG 10th results and CG 12th results:

Step One: Visit the official CGBSE website, cgbse.nic.in

Step Two: Click on the result link provided on the homepage (click on the respective results; CGBSE Class 10 results or CGBSE Class 12 results).

Step Three: Enter your CGBSE exam roll number.

Step Four: Submit and view your result.

