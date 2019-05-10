CGBSE Results 2019: Chhattisgarh Board Results Out, Websites Crash

CGBSE 10th results and CGBSE 12th results are on on results.cg.nic.in and cgbse.nic.in.

The official websites which host Chhattisgarh Board results have stopped responding after the CGBSE or Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education announced the Class 10 and Class 12 results in the afternoon today. As it happens with every major academic results declaration, the portals are not responding after a large number of students are on the websites to check their CGBSE 10th results and CGBSE 12th results. The CGBSE results have been released on results.cg.nic.in and cgbse.nic.in websites. The board result for close to 6.5 lakh students was announced in a press conference first and will later released on the board's official websites.

Candidates are advised to have patience if they trying to download the CGBSE results from the official websites.

In the Chhattisgarh Board results announced today, Yogendra Verma has topped in Class 12. The result was announced by the Board Chairman Gaurav Dwivedi and Secretary V K Goyal.

CG results 2019: List of websites

The CGBSE results for Secondary and Higher Secondary students have been announced on the official websites listed here:

results.cg.nic.in

cgbse.nic.in

CG results 2019: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download your CG 10th results and CG 12th results

Step One: Visit any of the the official CGBSE websites mentioned above

Step Two: Click on the result link to be provided on the homepage (click on the respective results; CGBSE Class 10 results or CGBSE Class 12 results).

Step Three: Enter the required details (examination registration details).

Step Four: Submit and view your result.

There is one more option to check your Chhattisgarh Board results: From third party websites like examresults.net. Candidates are advised to cross check their results from the official websites later if they download their results from third party or private websites.

