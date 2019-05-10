Yogendra Verma Tops Class 12, Nisha Patel Tops Class 10 In Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh board has announced class 10 and class 12 results

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE), today, declared the results for class 10 and class 12 board examinations which were held in march this year. The overall pass percentage for class 12 is 78.45 per cent. Yogendra Verma has topped in Class 12 with 97.4 per cent. The overall pass percentage for class 10 is 68 per cent. The pass percentage for girls is 77.70 per cent and for boys, it is 68.25 per cent. Nisha Patel has topped in class 10 with 99.33 per cent marks.

The board result for close to 6.5 lakh students was announced in a press conference first and will later be released on the board's official website. The result was announced by the Board Chairman Gaurav Dwivedi and Secretary V K Goyal.

The result link is now available on the official CGBSE website. There are two result servers and students can check their result from either of the servers.

CGBSE Result 2019: How to check?

Step one: Go to official CGBSE website: www.cgbse.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the result tab on the home page.

Step three: Click on the link provided for 10th or 12th result. Make sure to click on the correct link.

Step four: Enter the details required. Double-check your roll number before submitting.

Step five: Submit and view your result.

