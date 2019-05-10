Chhattisgarh Board Results Today: Know Where, How To Check

CGBSE result 2019 will be released today. Know how and where to check

CGBSE Result 2019: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) confirmed the result declaration date for class 10 and class 12 students yesterday. CGBSE will announce the result for class 10 and class 12 students today. The CGBSE result will be announced on the official website. As told by a board official to NDTV, the board exam result shall be released on the board's official website at 1 pm today. There's also a possibility for the board to announce the result in a press conference, but we cannot confirm this since the board has not given any confirmation regarding the press conference yet.

CGBSE Result 2019 Today: Live Updates

CGBSE Result 2019: Where To Check?

Chhattisgarh board will release the 10th and 12th result on its official website. The Board shall activate a link on its official website from where students will be able to access their results.

Apart from the official website, the CGBSE result 2019 will also be available on some private result hosting websites such as Indiaresults.com, examresults.net etc. While students can check their result on these websites, they are advised to cross check their result from the official website.

CGBSE Result 2019: How To Check?

CGBSE result for class 10 and class 12 students will be released today @ cgbse.nic.in

Students awaiting their result can follow the steps given below to check their CGBSE 10th and CGBSE 12th result:

Step one: Go to official CGBSE website: www.cgbse.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the result tab on the home page.

Step three: Click on the link provided for 10th or 12th result. make sure to click on the correct link.

Step four: Enter the details required. Double-check your roll number before submitting.

Step five: Submit and view your result.

In 2018, CGBSE had released the result for both 10th and 12th classes on May 9. The overall pass percentage for class 10 was 68.04 per cent and for class 12 was 77 per cent.

