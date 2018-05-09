Chhattisgarh Class 10, 12 Result Declared; Shivkumar Pandey Tops Class 12, Yogesh Singh Chauhan Tops Class 10

Pass percentage for class 12 is 77%. 74.45 is the pass percentage for boys and pass percentage for girls in class 2 is 89%. Shivkumar Pandey is the state topper in class 12.
Pass percentage of class 10 is 68.04%. Class 10 topper is Yogesh Singh Chauhan.
How to check CGBSE Class 10, Class 12 Result 2018?
Step one: Go to official CGBSE website: www.cgbse.nic.in
Step two: Click on the result link.
Step three: Enter the required details.
Step four: Submit and view your result.
