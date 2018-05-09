Chhattisgarh Class 10, 12 Result Declared; Shivkumar Pandey Tops Class 12, Yogesh Singh Chauhan Tops Class 10 CGBSE has declared the board exam result for class 10 and class 12 students. The result will be available on the official website at 11 am.

Share EMAIL PRINT CGBSE Result 2018: Chhattisgarh Class 10, 12 Result Declared New Delhi: CGBSE has declared the board exam result for class 10 and class 12 students. The result is now available on the official website as well. The Chhattisgarh Board conducted the exams in the second week of March 2018. The class 10 board exam concluded on March 28, 2018 while the class 12 exam concluded on March 22, 2018. More than 6 lakh students had appeared for the board exams this year in Chhattisgarh. The board has also announced the names of the toppers.



Pass percentage for class 12 is 77%. 74.45 is the pass percentage for boys and pass percentage for girls in class 2 is 89%. Shivkumar Pandey is the state topper in class 12.



Pass percentage of class 10 is 68.04%. Class 10 topper is Yogesh Singh Chauhan.



How to check CGBSE Class 10, Class 12 Result 2018?



Step one: Go to official CGBSE website: www.cgbse.nic.in



Step two: Click on the result link.



Step three: Enter the required details.



Step four: Submit and view your result.



