Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 Exam 2025: Where To Check CGBSE Inter Results Once Declared

Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 Result 2025: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is expected to release the results of the 2025 Class 10 Examination. Students can check their results on the official CGBSE website, cgbse.nic.in, once it is released. They will be required to enter their login details to access the result. Candidates are encouraged to visit the CGBSE official website regularly for timely updates on result declarations and other pertinent information.

The 10th board exam started on March 3, and the last paper will be on March 24.



Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 Exam: Results 2024

Last year, around 3 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 exam. Simran Sabba of Jashpur has topped the Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 examination. Hanisha from Gariaband secured the second position, and Jashpur's Shreyas Yadav bagged the third rank.



CGBSE Class 10,12 Board Result 2025: Past Year Trends

Last year's results were declared on May 9. In 2023, the results were announced on May 10, while in 2022, they were declared on May 14. The exams in 2023 were conducted between March 3-23, 2023, and in 2022, they were conducted between March 3-23, 2022.



However, those who couldn't clear the exams will get an opportunity to take the supplementary exams, the schedule for which will be released later.