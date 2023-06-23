101 Chhattisgarh Teachers Banned From Checking Board Exam Answer Sheets

Earlier, mistakes of 400-500 teachers came to the fore. (Representational)

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has banned 101 teachers for negligence while checking answer sheets of Class 10 and 12 board exams, officials said.

CGBSE Secretary VK Goyal said, "101 teachers have been banned in view of the negligence in checking the answer sheets of 10th and 12th board exams."

VK Goyal informed that there is a provision of punishment for the evaluator who makes mistakes while checking the answer sheet.

"However, the punishment is for increasing more than 20 marks. If someone increases the number that is less than 20, then there is no such provision of punishments," he added.

VK Goyal explained that if the evaluator increases the number from 20 to 40 then he/she is deprived of the remunerative work of the Board of Secondary Education for 3 years as a punishment and if any evaluator increases the number from 40 to 49 marks then they are not only banned for 3 years but the government is also recommended to stop their increment for one year.

He also mentioned that if someone is found to increase more than 50 marks, then they are deprived of remunerative work for a lifetime as a punishment adding that the government is also recommended to stop their increment for one year with a cumulative effect.

Comparing the number of evaluators punished for negligence last year to this year, VK Goyal said that earlier mistakes of 400-500 teachers came to the fore but this year it decreased to only 101.

"There are 81 teachers who have been deprived of remunerative work for 3 years, 10 teachers have been destitute of remunerative work for 3 years and the government has been recommended to stop their increment for one year and 10 such teachers who have been deprived remunerative work for life and the government has also been recommended to stop their increment for one year with a cumulative effect," VK Goyal said.

