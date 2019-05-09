CGBSE Results 2019 For Classes 10, 12 Soon; Details Here

CGBSE results 2019 will be released on the official website of the Board, cgbse.nic.in

CGBSE results 2019: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education or CGBSE (as it is famously known) will declare the CGBSE 10th results and CGBSE 12th results on May 10, according to an official. The Chhattisgarh Board official also confirmed to NDTV that the results will be announced by 1.00 pm in the afternoon tomorrow. The Chhattisgarh results will be announced for more than 6 lakh students who attended the annual board exams in the month of March this year. The CGBSE results will be released on the official website of the Board, cgbse.nic.in. Along with this, the Board is expected to conduct a press conference in the capital to announce the results details tomorrow.

After the online searches increased regarding the CGBSE results 2019 on May 7, an official had confirmed to NDTV that the CGBSE 10th and 12th result were not being released on May 8.

"The Board is preparing to release both Class 10 and Class 12 results either on May 10 or 11. The results are not being declared tomorrow," the official from the Chhattisgarh Board told NDTV on May 7.

The CGBSE 10th result will be released for 3.88 lakh students while 2.66 lakh students are awaiting CGBSE 12th results.

CGBSE results 2019: How to check Chhattisgarh Class 10, Class 12 result 2019

CGBSE results 2019: Chhattisgarh 10th and 12th results will be released on the official website of the Board, cgbse.nic.in.

If you are here searching for CGBSE Class 10 results and CGBSE Class 12 results, follow the steps given here to download your results:

Step 1 : Visit the official CGBSE website: www.cgbse.nic.in

Step 2 : Click on the result link to be provided on the homepage (click on the respective results; CGBSE Class 10 results or CGBSE Class 12 results).

Step 3 : Enter the required details.

Step 4 : Submit and view your result.

Board examination for Class 10 students began on March 1 and ended on March 23 and the examination for Class 12 students held from March 2 to March 29.

Last year, Chhattisgarh 10th and 12th results declared on May 9. Pass percentage for Class 12 in 2018 was 77%. 74.45 was the pass percentage for boys and pass percentage for girls in class 12 was 79.04%.

In Chhattisgarh 10th results declared last year, pass percentage was 68.04%. Class 10 topper was Yagyesh Chauhan with 98.33%. Second topper was Mansi Mishra with 98% and third topper was Anurag Dubey with 97.67%.

