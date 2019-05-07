Chhattisgarh Board Results Not On May 8, Says Official

Chhattisgarh Board results will be released on the official website, cgbse.nic.in.

CGBSE or Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education will declare the board exam result for Class 10 and Class 12 students on May 10 or May 11, according to an official. The official confirmed to NDTV that the CGBSE 10th and 12th result is not being released on May 8. The Chhattisgarh Board conducted the Board exams 2019 in March. According to the official the CGBSE 10th result will be released for 3.88 lakh students while 2.66 lakh students are awaiting CGBSE 12th results. Chhattisgarh results will be announced on the official website of the Board, cgbse.nic.in.

"The Board is preparing to release both Class 10 and Class 12 results either on May 10 or 11. The results are not being declared tomorrow," an official from the Chhattisgarh Board told NDTV.

Board examination for Class 10 students began on March 1 and ended on March 23 and the examination for Class 12 students held from March 2 to March 29.

Last year, Chhattisgarh 10th and 12th results declared on May 9. Pass percentage for Class 12 in 2018 was 77%. 74.45 was the pass percentage for boys and pass percentage for girls in class 12 was 79.04%.

In Chhattisgarh 10th results declared last year, pass percentage was 68.04%. Class 10 topper was Yagyesh Chauhan with 98.33%. Second topper was Mansi Mishra with 98% and third topper was Anurag Dubey with 97.67%.

CGBSE results 2019: How to check CGBSE Class 10, Class 12 result 2019

Follow the steps given here to download your CGBSE results 2019:

Step one: Go to official CGBSE website: www.cgbse.nic.in

Step two: Click on the result link.

Step three: Enter the required details.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

