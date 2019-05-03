Chhattisgarh Board Expected To Announce Board Results Next Week

CGBSE result for 10th and 12th board exam may be released next week

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is expected to declare board exam results in the upcoming week. Based on last year's trend when the board had released the result on May 9, the speculation is wild that the board will release result either on May 8 or on May 9 this year. An official confirmation from the board's side is awaited. Board examination in Chhattisgarh for class 10 students began on March 1 and concluded on March 23 and the examination for class 12 students began on March 2 and concluded on March 29.

CGBSE Result 2019 will be released on the board's official website. Students will be able to check their result using their examination roll number.

In 2018, more than 6 lakh students had appeared for the board examinations in Chhattisgarh.

Pass percentage for class 12 was 77 per cent. 74.45 per cent boys passed, while the pass percentage for girls in class 12 was 79.04 per cent. Shivkumar Pandey was the state topper in class 12 with 98.40% marks. Sandhya Kaushik was the second topper with 97.40% marks. Shubham Gandharv and Shubham Kumar Gupta were third toppers with 97.20% marks.

Pass percentage in class 10 was 68.04 per cent. Class 10 topper was Yagyesh Chauhan with 98.33%. Second topper was Mansi Mishra with 98% and third topper was Anurag Dubey with 97.67%.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has confirmed the result dates. MP Board will release the Class 12 results on May 15 and the Class 10 results will be announced three days later, on May 18.

