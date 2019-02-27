CGBSE Releases Class 10, Class 12 Board Exam Admit Card

CGBSE board exam admit card released on the board's official website

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE), Raipur has released the admit cards for the upcoming board examinations in the state. The admit card for both class 10 and class 12 examination is now available on the board's official website. Board examination for class 10 students will begin on March 1 and end on March 23 and the examination for class 12 students will begin on March 2 and end on March 29.

CGBSE Board Exam Admit Card: How to download?

Step one: Go to official CGBSE website: www.cgbse.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the admit card link on the home page.

Step three: Enter your roll number or student's name and father's name.

Step four: Enter answer to the verification question.

Step five: Click on 'Get Detail' and your admit card will be displayed. Download and take a printout of your admit card.

Students should reach their exam centres before 9:00 am. Answer sheets will be distributed at 9:05 am. Question papers will be distributed at 9:25 am and students will be given 5 minutes time to read the questions. Students will be allowed to start writing answers at 9:30 am.

