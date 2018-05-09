Chhattisgarh 10th, 12th Result 2018 Today: Live Updates CGBSE, the education board of Chhattisgarh, will announce the 10th and 12th result today. Students can check it at the official website of the board at cgbse.nic.in.

May 9. 8.52 am: Meanwhile ICSE and ISC students in the State can expect their results next week. As of now CBSE has not come up with a final result date for class 10 and 12.



May 9, 8.48 am: Due to multiple logins at the same time, the official website may slow down. Students need not panic, in such cases and retry a bit later.



May 9, 8.33 am: The Board will issue pass certificate and mark sheet of the results, later. The online mark statement is for immediate information only. Students should go through the entries carefully. Class 10 students should check their date of birth properly. Class 10 pass certificate is a valid document for date of birth proof.



May 9, 8.23 am: 'High School and Higher Secondary Examination Results 2018 will be declared soon,' reads the update on the official website.



May 9, 8.20 am: Last year CGBSE 10th, 12th result 2018 was declared at cgbse.net.



May 9, 8.10 am: Last year, CGBSE had declared the class 10, 12 results in April 2017. In class 12 exam, the overall pass percentage was 76.36; it was 61.04 per cent for class 10 result.



May 9, 7.56 am: Chhattisgarh Education Minister Kedar Kashyap will announce the 12th and 10th result 2018 after which it will be available online for students and parents.



May 9, 7.40 am: CGBSE website will host the 10th, 12th result 2018 at 10.00 am today.



