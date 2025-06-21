NIOS 10th Result 2025 OUT Soon: Here's How To Download Scorecard

NIOS 10th Result 2025 OUT Soon: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) is expected to release the Class 10 board exam results for 2025 soon. Students who appeared for the exams can access their results and download the scorecard PDF from the official website, nios.ac.in, using their enrollment number.

The NIOS Class 10 exams were held from April 9 to May 19. The scorecard will include key details such as the student's name, roll number, subject-wise marks, overall percentage, qualifying status, and rank.

Steps To Download NIOS 10th Scorecard 2025:

Go to the official website of NIOS, nios.ac.in

Select the link for "NIOS Class 10 Result 2025"

Enter your enrollment number to log in

Download the NIOS 10th scorecard 2025 in PDF format

Save the document and take a printout for future reference

Meanwhile, the NIOS Class 12 result 2025 has already been announced. Those who appeared for the senior secondary exams can also check and download their scorecards through the same website using their enrollment number.

For regular updates and access to the results, candidates are advised to visit the official NIOS portal - nios.ac.in.