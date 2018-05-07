Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 10, 12 Results To Be Released On This Date; Check Details Here Chhattisgarh Board of School Education (CGBSE) will release the CGBSE class 10 and CGBSE class 12 results on May 9 at cgbse.nic.in.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT CGBSE class 10 and class 12 results will be released on May 9 @ cgbse.nic.in. Chhattisgarh CGBSE Results 2018: Chhattisgarh Board of School Education (CGBSE) will release the CGBSE class 10 and CGBSE class 12 results on May 9. An official from the board told NDTV that the results will be released on the official website of the board, cgbse.nic.in on Wednesday. CGBSE candidates may visit the official website and check the results on May 9. The official also told NDTV that the results will be released on May 9 at 10.00 am by School Education Minister Kedar Kashyap.



The CGBSE Board conducted the exams in the

Chhattisgarh CGBSE Results 2018: How to check

Candidates can check the CGBSE exam results following these steps:



Step One: Go to the official website of CGBSE at cgbse.net or cgbse.nic.in



Step Two: Click on the results link



Step Three: On next page, enter the roll number mentioned in the admit card. For Class 12, chose your streams from links given there



Step Four: Submit the detail



Step Five: Download your results



Step Six: Save a copy of the result obtained



Apart from the official websites, the CGBSE class 10 and CGBSE Class 12 results will be released on third party results website, examresults.net.



Last year, the



2017 were released on April 27.



Click here for more



Chhattisgarh Board of School Education (CGBSE) will release the CGBSE class 10 and CGBSE class 12 results on May 9. An official from the board told NDTV that the results will be released on the official website of the board, cgbse.nic.in on Wednesday. CGBSE candidates may visit the official website and check the results on May 9. The official also told NDTV that the results will be released on May 9 at 10.00 am by School Education Minister Kedar Kashyap.The CGBSE Board conducted the exams in the second week of March 2018 , while the class 10 board exam began on 5 March 2018, the board exams for class 12 students started two days later on 7 March The class 10 exam ended on 28 March 2018 while the class 12 exam concluded on 22 March 2018.Candidates can check the CGBSE exam results following these steps:Step One: Go to the official website of CGBSE at cgbse.net or cgbse.nic.inStep Two: Click on the results linkStep Three: On next page, enter the roll number mentioned in the admit card. For Class 12, chose your streams from links given thereStep Four: Submit the detailStep Five: Download your resultsStep Six: Save a copy of the result obtainedApart from the official websites, the CGBSE class 10 and CGBSE Class 12 results will be released on third party results website, examresults.net.Last year, the CGBSE class 10 results were declared in April. School Education Minister Kedar Kashyap last year told PTI: "As many as 3,95,338 students had registered for the exam of which 3,86,349, including 2,07,349 girls, appeared. Of these, 2,35,773, or 61.04 per cent, cleared the exam." CGBSE Class 12 results 2017 were released on April 27.Click here for more Education News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter