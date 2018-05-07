Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 10, 12 Results To Be Released On This Date; Check Details Here

The CGBSE Board conducted the exams in the second week of March 2018, while the class 10 board exam began on 5 March 2018, the board exams for class 12 students started two days later on 7 March The class 10 exam ended on 28 March 2018 while the class 12 exam concluded on 22 March 2018.
Chhattisgarh CGBSE Results 2018: How to check
Candidates can check the CGBSE exam results following these steps:
Step One: Go to the official website of CGBSE at cgbse.net or cgbse.nic.in
Step Two: Click on the results link
Step Three: On next page, enter the roll number mentioned in the admit card. For Class 12, chose your streams from links given there
Step Four: Submit the detail
Step Five: Download your results
Step Six: Save a copy of the result obtained
Apart from the official websites, the CGBSE class 10 and CGBSE Class 12 results will be released on third party results website, examresults.net.
Last year, the CGBSE class 10 results were declared in April. School Education Minister Kedar Kashyap last year told PTI: "As many as 3,95,338 students had registered for the exam of which 3,86,349, including 2,07,349 girls, appeared. Of these, 2,35,773, or 61.04 per cent, cleared the exam."
CommentsCGBSE Class 12 results 2017 were released on April 27.
