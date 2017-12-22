Board Exams In Chhattisgarh To Begin In Second Week Of March 2018; Check Dates Students can find the board exam date sheet at the official website cgbse.nic.in.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT CGBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Time Table, Date Sheet Released; Check At Cgbse.nic.in New Delhi: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE), Raipur has announced the class 10, 12 board exam dates for the current session. With the exact board exam date sheet available, students can now make their preparation plans. CGBSE will begin the board exams after the Holi festival. The Board will begin the exams in the second week of March 2018. While class 10 board exam will begin on 5 March 2018, the board exams for class 12 students will begin two days later on 7 March 2018.



Details of the time table, exam timing and other exam day rules are available at the official website of the board at cgbse.nic.in.



Students should note that the exam timing is 9.15 am to 12.15 pm, excluding the time required for distributing the exam paper, going through the question paper, etc.



For class 10 students the exam will begin with Mathematics paper followed by first language paper on 8 March 2018. The exam will end on 28 March 2018.



For class 12 regular students the exam will be held from 7 March till 2 April 2018; while for those enrolled in vocational courses the exam will conclude on 22 March 2018.



CBSE and CISCE board students in the State can expect the board exam date sheet in January. The exam will begin in March. Last year CBSE had announced the exam dates on 9 January 2017.



