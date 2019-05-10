Chhattisgarh Class 10th, 12th Result Today: Live Updates

Chhattisgarh CGBSE will release 10th and 12th board result will be released today on the board's official website.

Education | | Updated: May 10, 2019 10:35 IST
CGBSE will release result for class 12 and class 10 board exam today

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will be declaring the class 10th and class 12th result today. More than 5 lakh students sat for the board exams in Chhattisgarh this year and are awaiting their result. Amidst speculations that the CGBSE board result will be released on May 8 but an official from the board had confirmed back then that the board will release 10th and 12th result either on May 10 or May 11. The CGBSE result, it is expected, will first be announced in a press conference and then released on the board's official website. An update on the CGBSE board result may be released soon by the board, till then students awaiting their result can check real time updates here.

Chhattisgarh CG Class 10th, 12th Result 2019: Live Updates


May 10, 2019
10:35 (IST)
68.04% Had Cleared Class 10 Exam Last Year
68.04% students had cleared the class 10 board exam in Chhattisgarh last year. Yagyesh Chauhan had topped the class 10 board exam in Chhattisgarh by scoring 98.33%. Mansi Mishra was second topper for class 10 with 98% and Anurag Dubey was the third topper with 97.67%. 
May 10, 2019
10:27 (IST)
77% Had Cleared Class 12 Exam In Chhattisgarh Last Year
Last year, 77% of the total students who took the class 12 board exam qualified. Shiv Kumar Pandey was the class 12th topper last year. He had secured 98.40%. Sandhya Kaushik was the second topper scoring 97.40%. Two students -- Shubham Gandharva and Shubham Kr. Gupta -- were third toppers with 97.20%.
May 10, 2019
09:58 (IST)
CGBSE 12th Result Update
According to reports close to 2.66 lakh students had registered for the 12th board exam in Chhattisgarh. 
May 10, 2019
09:50 (IST)
CGBSE 10th Result 2019
As per some reports, 3.88 lakh students had registered for the CGBSE class 10 board exams. 
May 10, 2019
09:27 (IST)
CGBSE Result 2019: More Than 5 Lakh Await Result
As per reports, more than 5 lakh students sat for the 10th and 12th board examination in Chhattisgarh. 
May 10, 2019
09:21 (IST)
Chhattisgarh Board To Release Exam Results Today
CGBSE result 2019 for class 10 and class 12 students will be announced today on the board's official website.
