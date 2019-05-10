Chhattisgarh Class 10th, 12th Result Today: Live Updates

CGBSE will release result for class 12 and class 10 board exam today

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will be declaring the class 10th and class 12th result today. More than 5 lakh students sat for the board exams in Chhattisgarh this year and are awaiting their result. Amidst speculations that the CGBSE board result will be released on May 8 but an official from the board had confirmed back then that the board will release 10th and 12th result either on May 10 or May 11. The CGBSE result, it is expected, will first be announced in a press conference and then released on the board's official website. An update on the CGBSE board result may be released soon by the board, till then students awaiting their result can check real time updates here.

Chhattisgarh CG Class 10th, 12th Result 2019: Live Updates