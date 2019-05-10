CG Results 2019: Direct Links For Chhattisgarh Board Results

CG results 2019: CGBSE 12th and 10th results released on results.cg.nic.in, cgbse.nic.in.

CG results 2019: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE, as it is famously known) has released the results for Class 10 and Class 12 students today for the annual examinations held in March. The CG results or CGBSE results or Chhattisgarh Board results have been released on the official websites, results.cg.nic.in and cgbse.nic.in. For checking the CG results, direct links have been provided in this story. Candidates may download their CG 10th results and CG 12th results from the links provided in the story. CGBSE 10th results and CGBSE 12th results have been released for more than 6 lakh students today on the official websites.

CG results 2019: Direct links to check CGBSE 10th results

Click on these links to download your Chhattisgarh Board 10th results 2019:

CG 10th results 2019 link

CG results 2019: Direct links to check CGBSE 12th results

Click on these links to download your Chhattisgarh Board 12th results 2019:

CG 12th results 2019 link

Candidates would need to enter their registration details to check their results from the portals hosted by National Informatics Centre or NIC.

As it happens with every major academic results declaration, the portals which hosts CG results 2019 might not respond as you try to access it. Candidates are advised to have patience if they trying to download the CGBSE results from the official websites.

There is one more option to check your Chhattisgarh Board results: From third party websites like examresults.net. Candidates are advised to cross check their results from the official websites later if they download their results from third party or private websites.

