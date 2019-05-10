CGBSE To Announce 10th, 12th Board Result Today

CGBSE will announce 10th and 12th result today on its official website

CGBSE Result 2019: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will declare board exam result for class 10 and class 12 students today. Upon contacting the board yesterday, an official from the board said that the CGBSE board exam result will be announced at 1:00 pm. As per reports, approximately 6 lakh students had appeared for board examinations in the state of Chhattisgarh. The result is expected to be announced in a Press Conference and then released on the official website of the board.

Earlier there were speculations that CGBSE board exam results would be released on May 8 but an official had confirmed back then that the board will not release board result on May 8 and is preparing result to be released on May 10 or May 11.

CGBSE Board examination for Class 10 students began on March 1 and concluded on March 23 and the examination for Class 12 students were held from March 2 to March 29.

Last year, Chhattisgarh 10th and 12th results were declared on May 9. Overall pass percentage for Class 12 in 2018 was 77 per cent. While 74.45 per cent boys passed in class 12 exam last year, 79.04 per cent girls passed.

For class 10 students, the overall pass percentage was 68.04 per cent. In 2018, Class 10 topper was Yagyesh Chauhan with 98.33%. Second topper was Mansi Mishra with 98% and third topper was Anurag Dubey with 97.67%.

