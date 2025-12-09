Chhattisgarh Police Constable Results For Trade, Physical Efficiency Tests Out

CG Police Constable Result 2025 OUT: The Chhattisgarh Police Constable results for the Trade Test and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) have been released. Candidates who appeared for the tests can check their results and download their scorecards on the official website, cgpolice.gov.in.

The result has been declared following the completion of all major stages of the recruitment process, including the written examination, PET, trade test, medical examination, and document verification.



The written examination for the Constable (Driver) and Constable (Tradesman) posts was conducted by the Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CG Vyapam). Candidates who qualified the written exam and PET were allowed to appear for the trade test at designated centres.

Those who clear both stages will now undergo a medical examination and document verification before the final selection.

The written examination result was announced on October 9 while the trade test was conducted from November 17 to 19. The model answer key was issued on September 18, and objections were accepted until September 23.

How To Download CG Police Constable Result 2025

Visit the official website, cgpolice.gov.in

Go to the "Recruitment" or "Constable Result 2025" section

Click on the link for the Trade Test or PET result

Enter your registration number, roll number, and other required details

Download and save the scorecard for future reference

Details Mentioned On Scorecard



The scorecard includes:

PET performance

Trade test marks

Overall ranking

Candidates are advised to regularly check the CG Police and CG Vyapam websites for further updates, including schedules for medical examination and document verification.

Direct Link To Check Chhattisgarh Police Constable Result 2025