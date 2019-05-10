Chhattisgarh Board Results Soon; List Of Websites

CGBSE results 2019: CG 12th and 10th results will be released on results.cg.nic.in, cgbse.nic.in.

CG results 2019: CGBSE or Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education will declare the results for the Board examinations held in March anytime soon. According to an official, the CGBSE results will be released on the official results websites of CGBSE by 1.00 pm today. The CGBSE 10th result will be announced for 3.88 lakh students while 2.66 lakh students are awaiting CGBSE 12th results. Board examination for 10th students started on March 1 and ended on March 23 and the annual examinations for 12th students were held from March 2 to March 29. The results will be announced on the official websites listed on this story.

CG results 2019: List of websites

The CGBSE results for Secondary and Higher Secondary students will be announced on the official websites listed on this story.

results.cg.nic.in

cgbse.nic.in

Apart from the official websites, the results will be hosted on third party websites like examresults.net.

CG results 2019: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download your CG 10th results and CG 12th results

Step One: Visit any of the the official CGBSE websites mentioned above

Step Two: Click on the result link to be provided on the homepage (click on the respective results; CGBSE Class 10 results or CGBSE Class 12 results).

Step Three: Enter the required details (examination registration details).

Step Four: Submit and view your result.

Last year, Chhattisgarh 10th and 12th results declared on May 9. Pass percentage for Class 12 in 2018 was 77%. 74.45 was the pass percentage for boys and pass percentage for girls in class 12 was 79.04%.

In Chhattisgarh 10th results last year, pass percentage was 68.04%. Class 10 topper was Yagyesh Chauhan with 98.33%. Second topper was Mansi Mishra with 98% and third topper was Anurag Dubey with 97.67%.

As it happens with every major academic results declaration, the portals which hosts CG results 2019 might not respond as you try to access it. Candidates are advised to have patience if they trying to download the CGBSE results from the official websites.

There is one more option to check your Chhattisgarh Board results: From third party websites like examresults.net. Candidates are advised to cross check their results from the official websites later if they download their results from third party or private websites.

