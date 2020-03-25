BSEB Inter Result Released; Check Matric Result Updates Here

BSEB 10th result 2020: Bihar Matric result to take more time now as the whole nation is under lockdown.

BSEB 10th result 2020: The Bihar Matric result to take more time now as the whole nation is under an unprecedented lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus. Bihar School Examination Board or BSEB, the first education board in the country to release an annual examination result, is yet to complete the evaluation process for the BSEB 10th result and according to officials, the chances for releasing the Bihar Matric results soon is very unlikely as the emerging situation due to the spread of coronavirus and subsequent lockdown in the country including in the state of Bihar.

According to a report published by Navbharat Times, the BSEB Inter results were ready as the evaluation was over. The Board concluded the exam for Class 12 students on February 13 and for Class 10 students on February 24.

An estimated 80.44 per cent of the 12,04,834 students passed the Class 12 or Intermediate state board examinations in Bihar, the results of which were announced on Tuesday.

As usual, the girls outshone boys this year in the BSEB Intermediate results, an official said.

Neha Kumari topped the Science stream securing 476 out of 500 marks with 95.2 per cent, BSEB chairman Anand Kishore said while announcing the results.

Kausar Fatma and Sudhanshu Narayan Choudhary were toppers in the Commerce stream with 95.2 per cent while Sakshy Kumari topped the Arts stream by scoring 474 marks. A total of 80.44 per cent students of all the three streams - Arts, Commerce and Science - passed the Class 12 examination this year, Mr Kishore said. The pass percentage in 2019 was 79.76, he said.

The BSEB 12th results were released on the official portal of the Board at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. However, when NDTV checked last (at 02.55 pm) the official website is not responding.

( With PTI Inputs )

