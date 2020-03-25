Bihar Board Inter Result 2020 Released With 34 Toppers, Increased Pass Percentage

Bihar board intermediate exam result was released yesterday

Bihar Board announced the Intermediate exam result yesterday. This time the result announcement remained lackluster with no formal press conference but the board achieved an incredible feat by announcing board results within 25 days, an improvement from last year's record. The board also improved upon the pass percentage, even if only marginally.

This year the board has recorded 80.44 pass percentage, which is 0.68 per cent higher than last year's pass percentage of 79.76 per cent. The pass percent for Arts and Commerce streams have also improved but decreased for Science stream students.

The pass percentage in Commerce stream has improved marginally from 93.02 per cent to 93.26 per cent. The pass percentage in Arts stream has improved from 76.53 per cent to 81.44 per cent. The pass percentage in science stream has decreased this year, from 81.20 per cent to 77.39 per cent.

This year Sakshy Kumari has topped in the Arts stream with 94.8 per cent marks. In Commerce, Kausar Fatma and Sudhanshu Narayan Choudhary has topped with 94.6 per cent marks. Science topper is Neha Kumari, who has also scored 94.6 per cent marks.

In Arts stream 8 students have been placed in top 5 with three sharing the fourth rank. In Commerce stream, there are 10 students in the top 5 with two students each sharing the first rank, and second ranks, and four students sharing the fifth rank.

In Science stream there are 16 students in top 5. Two have secured second rank, two have secured third rank, eight have secured fourth rank, and finally three have secured the fifth rank together.

With the Bihar Board inter result released, speculation is high that the board may release the result for matric exam soon as well. However, some sources have claimed that the board has not finished the evaluation process for matric answer sheets and hence the result may be delayed.

Click here for more Education News