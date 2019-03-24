Female Foetus Found Dumped In Delhi's Dwarka

A security guard who found the foetus informed the police about the incident. (FILE PHOTO)

A female foetus was found dumped in Delhi's Dwarka Sector 12 area on Saturday.

A security guard who found the foetus informed the police about the incident.

Police found that the foetus was extracted from a 38-year-old woman from Arunachal Pradesh at Apollo Cradle Hospital in Nehru Place on March 20.

The foetus was then handed over to Seema Thakur, senior consultant and foetal diagnosis, Apollo Hospital, Sarita Vihar. She later conducted a diagnosis upon the foetus and on Saturday handed it to the relatives of the lady.

The foetus was later cremated by the family.

