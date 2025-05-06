Aeroflot Flight From Bangkok To Moscow Makes Emergency Landing In Delhi

An Aeroflot aircraft from Bangkok to Moscow, carrying over 400 people, made an emergency landing at the Delhi airport on Tuesday, according to a source.

Aeroflot, a Russian carrier, said that in accordance with flight safety regulations, the captain of the flight SU273 from Bangkok to Moscow made the decision to perform an unscheduled landing at Delhi airport due to a brief odour of melted plastic.

"The landing was conducted as per standard procedures. No smoke was observed in the cabin," Aeroflot's Press Office said in a statement issued to PTI from Moscow.

Further, the airline said the departure from Delhi to Moscow is delayed due to a technical inspection of the aircraft conducted by local maintenance specialists and crew duty time limitations.

"Currently, discussions are underway with the Indian immigration authorities regarding clearance for border crossing and accommodation arrangements for passengers at a hotel. The airline's representative office is working on providing passengers with refreshments and meals," it said in an updated statement at around 1950 hours (IST).

The source said the plane made an emergency landing at around 3.50 pm and there were more than 400 people onboard.

The aircraft was a Boeing 777-300 ER, as per information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)