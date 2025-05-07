PM Modi Monitoring Operation Sindoor Through The Night: Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been constantly monitoring Operation Sindoor, in which armed forces carried out missile strikes early Wednesday on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the Pahalgam massacre that resulted in the deaths of 26 people, sources said.

The targeted areas included Bahawalpur, which is a stronghold of the Jaish-e-Mohammad terror outfit.

The Ministry of Defence confirmed that nine specific terror targets were hit during the operation, including headquarters of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Muridke.

According to government sources, the Prime Minister personally monitored real-time developments in New Delhi. He was briefed continuously by the Chief of Defence Staff, senior intelligence officers, and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. Multiple rounds of communication were held between the Prime Minister and the chiefs of the Army, Navy and Air Force, beginning late Tuesday evening and extending through the early hours of Wednesday.