Precision Strike At 9 Pak Terror Bases At 1:44 AM, Says India: 5 Facts

New Delhi:
The Indian Armed Forces conducted precision strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir post midnight in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 civilians were killed. Codenamed 'Operation Sindoor', the strikes were not directed toward Pakistani military infrastructure or civilian establishment, India said.
5 Facts About India's Precision Strikes
- The precision strikes were conducted at 1:44 am tonight. Sources said loitering munitions, also known as suicide drones, were used in the strikes.
- India said its actions were "focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and method of execution."
- It was a tri-services effort where the Army, Navy and the Air Force struck nine targets in Pakistan and PoK. Pakistani Prime Minister later confirmed that India conducted military strikes.
- Pakistan's DG ISPR, Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhary, said India struck sites in Kotli, Muridke, Bahawalpur, and Muzaffarabad. Muridke is the headquarters of Lashkar-e-Taiba, which is run by Hafiz Saeed, and Bahalwapur in Pakistan's Punjab province is the base of Jaish-e-Mohammad, an outfit run by Masood Azhar.
- In response to India's strikes, Pakistan opened artillery fire along the Line of Control in the Bhimber Gali in the Poonch-Rajauri area. Shortly after successful execution of 'Operation Sindoor', National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, briefed his US counterpart and Secretary of State Marco Rubio about India's military action.
