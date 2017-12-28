Delhi Nursery Admissions Are Open, But No Upper Age Limit This Year

The process for nursery admissions for over 1,600 private schools in the national capital has begun, but the government has decided not to impose any upper age limit this year. The Delhi government's proposed upper age limit of less than four years for nursery admissions, under five years for kindergarten and less than six years for admission to Class 1, was challenged in court.The Delhi High Court had earlier this year allowed the imposition of the upper age limit, but the Directorate of Education (DoE) has decided that the order will be applicable only from the next academic year.The admissions are open for 75 per cent of the seats, while the remaining seats will be reserved for the economically weaker or disadvantaged category. The forms for will be available at school as well as online. Parents have till January 17 to submit their application forms.The nursery admissions in Delhi take place through a 100-point system. The decision to set criteria for admission has been left on the school management and they were told to upload a list of criteria for nursery admission on the directorate of education website by December 26."Schools were given time till December 26 to upload the criteria that they are adopting to conduct the admission and were instructed to stay clear of of the 62 criteria abolished by the Delhi High Court in a 2016 order," a senior DoE official said.The first list of selected students with points allotted to them will be displayed by February 15. The parents' concerns will be resolved between February 16 and 20, and a second list will be displayed by February 28. Subsequent lists will be released, if seats remain vacant, before the admission process closes on March 31.