Video: Jackal Attacks 2 Men In Madhya Pradesh, They Toss It 15 Feet Away

The recent jackal attacks in Sagonia Panchayat have left villagers on the edge.

Madhya Pradesh is grappling with the terror of jackals. In Sehore district, two people were attacked by a jackal and left injured on Monday evening. The terrifying moment was captured on CCTV, which showed the jackal lunging at the two men while they were sitting on the roadside in the Sagonia Panchayat in Rehti tehsil. They tried to scare the jackal away by throwing stones at the animal, but failed. Then one of them grabbed the jackal and tossed it about 15 feet away, the video showed.

The two injured men - Shyam Yadav and Narmada Prasad - are under treatment at the Narmadapuram District Hospital.

Local authorities have urged residents to remain cautious and avoid venturing out alone.

"We have asked the villagers to stay away from jackals and travel in groups. The forest department has been notified, and Ranger Harish Maheshwari visited the injured and ensured compensation," said village panchayat assistant secretary Ramkrishna Uike.

The recent jackal attacks have left villagers on the edge. Many residents now carry sticks when leaving their homes, hoping to defend themselves in case of another attack.

The dense forest surrounding the village provides a potential hiding spot for the jackal, which remains at large. Authorities have warned that it may return.

In another incident on Monday, a jackal had attacked five people in Salkanpur, resulting in serious injuries to two people.