5-Year-Old Raped By Neighbour In UP: Police

The girl was sleeping along with her mother in their house when the 28-year-old man took her to a nearby field and allegedly raped her, police official Vipin Mishra said.

A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Uttar Pradesh' Bahraich.

Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh):

A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Uttar Pradesh' Bahraich, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in the village under the Khairaghat Police Station limits on Friday night, they said.

The girl was sleeping along with her mother in their house when the 28-year-old man took her to a nearby field and allegedly raped her, police official Vipin Mishra said.

The neighbour was taken into custody based on a complaint filed by the girl's father, the police official said, adding she has been sent for medical examination.

